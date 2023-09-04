Video: Video of Chidi Dike and sister on movie set sets tongues wagging

Chidi Dike, a promising Nollywood actor, sparked outrage online after releasing a video of himself and his sister on a movie set.

The rising film star took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his sister fondling and discussing a script.

In another scenario, they were smiling and gesticulating at the camera.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Filming this one with my lil sister 👧 @ada_dike_

Are you ready!!!!”

As expected, fans were fascinated by the video with many commenting about the cuteness that runs in their gene.

One @_pamela_mba wrote: “Beauty runs in the family❤️❤️❤️.”

conyspecial987 wrote: “Awww so sweet, i love the bond between you and your sister just like me and my three strong brothers they ❤️ me like crazy . Wishing you people more happiness.”

ella.dominion wrote: “Indeed beauty runs in the blood aswear😍😍 can’t wait to see the two blood cuties.”

dennis_emmanuel7 wrote: “Na family business now oh 😂😂Sha no allow her to dey love anyhow like you.”

hair_by_amagifted wrote: “Anytime ur movie pop up he will say’mummy ur friend is here come and watch.”

op_rah444 wrote: “Back then I thought you two where twins growth is awesome 😍🔥❤️”

jf_twinz wrote: “❤️❤️ Now I love the combination…your partners in the movies 🔥🔥🔥”

lyshalovenaki wrote: “Who showered you guys with beauty🥰🥰🥰 i think Mom❤️.”

talk.withhelen wrote: “This one that her concentration is on her phone is she ready to learn 😂😂.”

iamdee__sire wrote: “Oya oya let’s all follow our champs sister don’t forget to follow ❤️”