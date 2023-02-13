ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Video of BBNaija’s Phyna chilling with Bobrisky in bedroom triggers reactions

In the video sighted on Phyna’s Instagram story, the duo were spotted in a beautiful bedroom, looking excited to see each other.

Popular Reality TV Star, Phyna, recently got her fans and followers on social media talking after she shared a video with Crossdresser, Bobrisky, on her timeline.

Bobrisky was captured in a white night robe and Phyna was seen in a chic black bralette. They showered each other with praises in the clip.

In reaction, several fans took to the comment section to drop remarks on Bobrisky’s gender identity.

