Video: Video Of Actress, Evan Okoro Shaking Backside in Front of Masquerade Triggers Outrage

Evan Okoro, a former gospel singer and actress who switched from performing Christian music to posting racy and sensual movies online, has had people talking again thanks to her latest post.

The actress shared a video of herself dancing in front of a masquerade on her Instagram profile, which has thousands of followers.

Evan Okoro purposefully wiggled her bosom and butt in front of the masquerade while screaming her normal ‘dewu dewu’ slang in the video.

Only Evan Okoro was observed wearing a tiny and short gown that highlighted the contour of her buttocks and breasts.

The video, which she posted on her Instagram profile, drew criticism from certain netizens, some of whom were offended by the behavior.

Watch the video below:

In related news, Evan Okoro proudly declared her backside to be public property.

The controversial Nollywood actress who made headlines a few days ago after netizens dug up posters of her gospel track, took to her official Facebook page to assert that she’ll continue exposing her body as that’s what sells in today’s world.

According to her, she did stand-up comedy, acted in movies, and sang secular and gospel music, but none of these endeavors blew her up. She went on to say that we live in a culture where no one encourages hardworking women but instead lusts for naked women on the internet.

As a result of this, Evan Okoro pledged to continue feeding the public with ‘Otele’ (Buttocks) contents as that’s what has skyrocketed her to the stardom she enjoys today. Now, she is known for wearing skimpy and mini outfits that expose her private parts.

Despite the fact that she did gospel music, Evan Okoro reiterated that she went into it due to money and was never born again.