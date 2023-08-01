Video: Video Director TG Omori narrates encounter with man who rejected his N1000 gift

TG Omori, one of Nigeria’s highest-paid video directors, described his encounter with an entitled man who turned down his N1000 gift.

TG Omori described how he went to visit his father and was surprised to see guys on the street come to pay homage to him in an old video that he shared on his Instagram page.

He claimed that since he has been visiting his father, he has only occasionally encountered boys on the street, which is why he didn’t have enough cash on him. All the money he had was for security.

Unluckily for him, he came across several boys in the street who pleaded with him for cash. Being strapped for funds, he offered them N1000 that he had obtained from his driver.

One of the guys was so disappointed that the director gave them only N1,000 that he was unable to conceal it.

Omori tried to offer him some money, and the man pointed out the amount, possibly to remind him that it was only chicken change.

The music director was noticeably furious as he closed the door of his automobile after the man turned down the money.

“This video again. No evidence but I go explain. On this faithful day, I go see my papa. On very rare occasions have I ever seen boys on the street just the security guys at the entrance gate so I dey always carry their cash as I dey enter I dey press a for them. After I don visit papa finish make I dey go na so I see like 3 boys for outside dey hail me. Obviously na the security guys don tell them to come collect their share. I hail them back, they say I must give them money, ok not an issue I ask the driver make him check weda cash dey, he check round and he see 1k. I tell the boys say no cash for my hand make them use 1k buy coke. Omo Baba reject am o. Say make I enjoy. I kuku go use am enjoy”.*