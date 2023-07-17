Video: Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol season eight, walks away with ₦100 million prize

Victory Gbakara is a Delta State-born lawyer, singer, and songwriter.

Victory Gbakara, one of the contestants of the eighth season of Nigerian Idol, has won the show, taking home a 100-million-naira grand prize.

This was stated by the show’s host, Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, also known as IK, during the grand finale on Sunday in Lagos.

Gbakara, 25, will walk away with a brand-new SUV, a year’s supply of Bigi beverages, a week vacation to Cape Town, a year’s supply of WAW detergent, and other prizes.

The live show’s performances were judged by the public, who had the authority to keep or remove candidates through their votes.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj and Simi.

The season’s Top 10 contestants were Savvy Henry, Constance, Goodness, Abraham, Quest, Precious Mac, Victory, Reigny, Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

And just a week to the end of the show, Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara emerged top 10 contestants.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Victory Gbakara is a lawyer, singer and song writer who hails from Delta State.

He started singing at the tender age of nine and was part of a choir group, where he honed his singing skills.