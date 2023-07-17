Video: “Victory at last”- Actress Olaitan Sugar give thanks as she welcomes baby girl

Olaitan Ogungbile, better known as Olaitan Sugar in Nollywood, has given birth to a child.

On Sunday night, the actress announced the good news on her Instagram page.

Olaitan Sugar expressed her gratitude to God for giving her victory in a photo of her princess.

She quoted the popular phrase, “What God cannot do, does not exist”, as she gave thanks to Him.

“To God be the Glory.

My Princess is here.

Here comes Mini Olaitan.

Victory at last.

What God cannot do, does not exist.

E ba wa dupe o”.