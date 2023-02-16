ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Vice president, Osinbajo celebrates his mother as she turns 90 [photos]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 48 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.



Ma Olubisi Osinbajo, the mother of the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo turns 90 today.

Yemi Osinbajo took to Instagram to celebrate her.

He shared a photo of her and wrote: Happy 90th birthday Mumisco.

A birthday thanksgiving was held in her honor, with various dignitaries in attendance, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.









Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, November 25th.

Taking to Instagram, Dolapo shared a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony.

She noted how her husband told her to walk with him, 33years back, which she accepted.

Expressing gratitude to God, she wrote,

“YOU SAID, “WALK WITH ME”. I SAID, “I WILL”. 33YEARS AGO. ALL GLORY TO GOD!”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 48 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Rihanna’s son had two stylists for Vogue shoot even though he just wore a nappy, Netizens react

34 mins ago

Video: Angel Smith stirs reactions in bikini shoot [Photo]

44 mins ago

Video: Nigerian men don’t rate us anymore – Comedienne, Tomama makes important observation

1 hour ago

Video: Speed Darlington vows to campaign for Tinubu for N15 million [Video]

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button