Video: Vice president, Osinbajo celebrates his mother as she turns 90 [photos]

Ma Olubisi Osinbajo, the mother of the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo turns 90 today.

Yemi Osinbajo took to Instagram to celebrate her.

He shared a photo of her and wrote: Happy 90th birthday Mumisco.

A birthday thanksgiving was held in her honor, with various dignitaries in attendance, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



















Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, November 25th.

Taking to Instagram, Dolapo shared a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony.

She noted how her husband told her to walk with him, 33years back, which she accepted.

Expressing gratitude to God, she wrote,