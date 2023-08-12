Video: Veteran Nollywood Actress, Ebele Okaro, Buries Husband Amidst Tears

Ebele Okaro, a Nollywood veteran, has said her ultimate farewell to her late husband, Mr. Anyi Okaro, who passed away in July.

On August 11, 2023, a burial service was held for him, and some of Ebele Okaro’s family, friends, and well-wishers attended.

Ebele Okaro and her children are shown in a viral video looking downcast and solemn, dressed in white, as the priest conducts the burial service.

Rita Edochie, Ebele Okaro’s close friend and colleague, attended the funeral service.

Posting a video of the interment event on her Instagram page, Rita Edochie highlighted that fellow colleagues of the actress turned out in solidarity to offer condolences and stand by her side as she navigates the profound loss of her husband.

She shared the video with the caption, “We turned up at Nimo to sympathise with our sister Ebele Okaro Onyiuke during the burial of her husband anyi Henry Onyiuke as well as her mother-in-law.”

Ebele Okaro announced the demise of her husband in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, 29, July.

The 59-year-old actress shared a photo of the deceased with an emotional caption in Igbo language that reads ‘Adieu Ezigbu Dim’ (goodbye my good husband).

Ebele also in the social media post shared, reminisced on the adorable virtues of her husband while he was still alive.

She wrote: “Don’t think of him as gone away his journey’s just begun, life holds so many facets this earth is only one. Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort. where there are no days and years.”