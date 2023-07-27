Video: Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman Turns Skitmaker

Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman, a veteran Nigerian rapper, has turned skitmaker.

According to Gistlover, the ‘Wetin Dey’ crooner, who took a hiatus from music for a few years, said this in a recent interview with Hip TV.

He claims that the educational character ‘Mazi Kalu’ is about an old man with troubles who occasionally tries to fix other people’s concerns.

Many people are surprised that Ruggedman began his career as an actor, adding that he had tiny roles in a few films before breaking out as a rapper.

He said, “I created a character called ‘Mazi Kalu.’ He is Igbo, old man who has problems but, at the same time, sometimes tries to solve problems.

“And if you know Ruggedman, I have always been in acting. I did my first waka pass [minor role], I think even before I became Ruggedman. I play extra in like two movies, Francis Agu’s movies back in the days.

“Of Course, you can find me in Toyin Abraham’s ‘The Ghost and the Tout’, you can find me in Jim Iyke’s ‘Bad Comments.’ So, I’ve done a lot of acting. I’m gonna start promoting that part of me really soon.

“And ofcourse, I have been doing some skits here and there. But now, I have decided to get serious with the ‘Mazi Kalu’ character. So, it’s a character that is gonna be out there. There will be funny ones but of course, it’s still gonna teach you things.”