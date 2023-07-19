Video: Veteran actress Kate Henshaw reveals 3 unknown facts about herself as she turns 52

In honor of her 52nd birthday today, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has revealed three unknown facts about herself.

Kate Henshaw described herself in three words while sharing photos of herself in three different forms: fit, fab, and fun.

Kate Henshaw is a fitness enthusiast; however, the actress has stated that she is committed to a total wellness lifestyle – body, mind, and spirit.

She described herself as a warrior, fearless and unyielding, who will not remain silent.

Her second personality is Fabulous. According to the mother of one, style is entirely up to her, and she feels no obligation to follow trends.

Thirdly, she is fun and definitely one to laugh till tears roll her eyes and her veins pop on her neck.

She stated that God has made her laugh in the south of it all, ups n downs, lows & highs.

“1… FIT K8

Committed to a lifestyle of total wellness. Body, mind & spirit. She is a warrior, undaunted, unrelenting…

I will not be silent. As long as I am breathing, I will always worship my God and King! He kept me till this day, and I am standing here ONLY because He made a way”.

“FAB K8

Style is what I make of it. I am not under any pressure to follow trends just because.

I have come to own who I am, and the grace of God upon me has led me to a place of contentment. I am my only competition. I am grateful and loving life at 💯 daily”.

FUN K8

Definitely, one to laugh till tears roll down my eyes and my veins pop in my neck. It’s from deep within me. It comes without caring who sees or not….. It’s what brightens me from the inside out. God has made me laugh in spite of it all, ups n downs, lows& highs. He will make it remain till I leave this world, and nothing, no one will take it away”.