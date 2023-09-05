ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: VeryDarkman Counters Nkechi Blessing’s Claims Shares 3 Ways He Can Get Her US Visa Revoked

VeryDarkman, a popular content creator, responds to actress Nkechi Blessing’s skincare-brand saga by sharing three simple methods he might end her career for good and have her American visa cancelled.

It was previously reported that VeryDarkman had chastised the actress for peddling a skincare product without a NAFDAC number. He had politely suggested that the company get its products NAFDAC-approved, especially because they make skincare items for children.

This enraged the thespian, who blasted VeryDarkman while warning him not to dare or tamper with her.

In response, the VeryDarkman urged her not to get too involved with him because he has less to lose than she does.

He cited how Nkechi Blessing had taken the photo of one of the ladies on IG who commented on their skincare-brand-saga and posted it on her status. She had slut-shamed the lady using many unprintable words.

According to VeryDarkman, such action, if he were to take it to the embassy, would definitely cost her her American visa because what she did was a serious offense on the lady.

