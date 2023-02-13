ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Very desperate lady” – Etinosa Idemudia slams Blessing CEO over relationship with IVD

Actress, Etinosa Idemudia has slammed the self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka alias Blessing CEO over her romantic relationship with celebrity auto-dealer, IVD.

Recall that following the death of Bimbo Ogbonna (IVD’s wife), Blessing Okoro went the extra mile to defend IVD and in no time sparked relationship rumours with him.

Although she has failed to come clean as regards their romance while stating that she doesn’t owe the public a piece of her personal life, suspicions still abound owing to the duo’s social media stunts.

A few moments ago, IVD took to his IG stories to share an audio which had a lady’s voice singing along to a gospel song.

Vlogger, Tosin Silverdam reposted the audio while hinting that the voice sounded like that of Blessing CEO.

Taking to the comment section, actress, Etinosa Idemudia who undoubtedly felt disgusted about Blessing Okoro’s affair with IVD wrote:

“Very desperate lady. God forbid😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

