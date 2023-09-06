Video: “Venita bullies Doyin all the time” – Mercy says, set to distance herself from Venita

Mercy, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, stated that she witnessed Venita bullying Doyin in the home.

Doyin revealed Biggie at the dairy session how many times Venita has shouted terrible things about her and how she bullies her around the house.

Doyin laso revealed that Venita had been provoking her by calling her names and making harsh comments about her appearance, despite the fact that no one has control over their appearance.

Mercy and Ceec were seen in a video discussing the problem between Doyin and Venita.

Mercy verified Doyin’s claims against Venita were true. Mercy described how Venita pretended to puke whenever Doyin passed.

Mercy told Ceec that she knew Venita was bullying Doyin but couldn’t say anything because she was her buddy.

She also stated that she intends to hide herself from her in order to avoid becoming embroiled in their brawl.