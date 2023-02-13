ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Valentine’s Day: Actress, Eucharia Anunobi schools gays, lovers [Video]

  • Eucharia Anunobi said although love shouldn’t be celebrated on only one day, it’s only natural that married couples do.
This statement I LOVE YOU has wrecked more horrendous havoc on humanity - Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Actress cum evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has educated those who celebrate Valentines Day on what to do and who is entitled to celebrate the day.

While affirming that the whole razzmatazz about the widely known day is from the pit of hell, the actress made some points about those who honour the day.

Eucharia Anunobi said although love shouldn’t be celebrated on only one day, it’s only natural that married couples do.

The actress also stated that Valentines Day should be honoured only by a man and woman that are married and not lesbians or gay couples. See video below:

@euchariaanunobi

The deceiver and the deceived, can you please tell this honourable Court : is love to be expressed in one day ? Is having drunken sex in a red lighted room sex ?? If these whole razzmatazz about ” Valentine ” is not an agenda from the pit of hell to ensnare and enslave the simpleton how come it is carried out and expressed in one day ??? Should love not not be expressed everyday???? You have no business with Valentine if you’re not married. #mentoring #IAMTHECATALYST #euchariaanunobiministries

♬ original sound – euchariaanunobi

