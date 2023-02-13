Video: Valentine’s Day: Actress, Eucharia Anunobi schools gays, lovers [Video]

Eucharia Anunobi said although love shouldn’t be celebrated on only one day, it’s only natural that married couples do.







Actress cum evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has educated those who celebrate Valentines Day on what to do and who is entitled to celebrate the day.

While affirming that the whole razzmatazz about the widely known day is from the pit of hell, the actress made some points about those who honour the day.

Eucharia Anunobi said although love shouldn’t be celebrated on only one day, it’s only natural that married couples do.

The actress also stated that Valentines Day should be honoured only by a man and woman that are married and not lesbians or gay couples. See video below: