Video: Valentine: Use this year’s Valentine to stock up your house – Daniel Regha advises ladies

Nigerian Twitter Influencer, Daniel Regha, has shared some tips with ladies ahead of Valentine’s Day on February14.

He urged them to think smart and avoid asking their man for hampers and other gifts when the lovers day reaches.

Regha, however, said women should make their men take them shopping for household food items like beans and rice.

The social media commentator explained that if their relationship does not work out at least the lady would have stocked up her house with foodstuff.