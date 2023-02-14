Video: Valentine Day: “Young men and women will place their life in the hands of Marine agents tonight”- Mike Bamiloye

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Popular clergyman, Mike Bamiloye has sent a message to the public today being the 14th of February,2023

The founder of Mount Zion Ministry, noted how many young men and women will place their entire life in the hands of Marine agents tonight.

Explaining further, the clergyman stressed that many people will have a lot of lustful fun today and wake up tomorrow thinking they are normal. Unfortunately, they have been disconnected from the power source.

Describing the act an abuse of the day love, he added that the lustful fun would be hot for a while, until it begins to grow cold.

“Many people will have a lot of lustful funs today and wake up tomorrow morning as normal, but the truth is; long after a very hot pressing iron had been disconnected from the power source, it would still be hot for a while, until it begins to grow cold.

Some power cable would be disconnected from the power source of some people this evening. Some young men and women will place their entire life. Virtues and destinies in the hand of Marine Agents tonight.
It is an Abuse of the Day of Love”.

