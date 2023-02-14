Video: Valentine Day: You don’t have his number?– Trolls attack Adesua Etomi for praising her husband Banky W on Twitter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today, February 14th 2023 is valentine’s day and celebrities have taken to their social media handle to celebrate their loved ones.

Adesua Etomi hails her husband, Banky W as she asserts that there is no one like him.







Actress Adesua Etomi has managed to get people talking following the way she praises her husband Banky W on popular microblogging platform, Twitter on Valentine’s day.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, Adesua Etomi hails her husband, Banky W as she asserts that there is no one like him.

Adesua tweeted, “BANKY W @BankyW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 YOU ARE UNMATCHED. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Reacting, a Twitter user identified as Jay who seems to be jealous over the tweet attacks Adesua as she quoted the tweet and asked if she doesn’t have her husband number.

Jay tweeted, “You don’t have his number????”

adeleke2180: Na bad character cause singleness for some people’s life 😂😂😂 very useless reply.

isabeloscar: Like!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂…. Unna wan make single people leave social media for unna?

@tomi_pter : Not moved unfortunately.

iam_josisky: To do what werey you won spoil people peaceful marriage.

arikeayobami1: The real definition of ………..ARA N KANMI no dey oppress me 😂😂.

gloriamnor: I will never understand people professing love for their partners on SM. Like u sleep and wake up with this person. Smh.