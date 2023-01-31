Video: “Val gift with love”- Destiny Etiko bags N300k cash from brand she influences, fans reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Destiny Etiko has been endorsed by one of the brands she influences as being the best in the game

The movie star took to social media to express excitement about her early Valentine’s gift of N300k cash from a brand she partners with.

Famous actress Destiny Etiko has begun her valentine’s celebration on time as she receives a cash gift of N300k.

The thespian took to social media to show that money was directly in her account by sharing a screenshot of the credit alert.

Destiny’s post implied that one of the brands she is influencing on social media decided to appreciate the actress for doing her job well.

In Destiny’s words:

“She said this is for your Val ❤️Just wanna appreciate u for always carrying my business on your head without always demanding U shocked me darling @relinkams_clothings. Trust me I appreciate this token ❤️. Love love my BEST ABAYA SELLER.”

Some reactions culled below:

ucheelendu

Amaka with the biggest of hearts.. thanks darling, May God bless your business more❤️

urennajuliet

My Amyyyyy of the most High @relindis_amakz 👏👏👏❤️

relinkams_clothings

Awwww ❤️ my Queen 😍 You know I’ve got Extra Love for you and God bless you always for me 💋💋 Love ya always 🥰 and please enjoy your Valentines day 💘

jenny__ech

Always receiving,show some love to your fans as well #Aemelum

chichinwa_: “When your heart is pure, when you are genuine towards others blessings will keep dropping like bangers ❤️❤️ and the fact that she appreciates every little token ehnn God will do more for you Deebaby. “

isaeva15: “This is what we are praying for everyday and Night, who God Don Bless no man on earth can change it Except God Himself, Enjoy your Money we will keep on praying for you till God do it for us too. ” *