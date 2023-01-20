Video: “Use Your May to shine As Usual”-Reactions As Yul Edochie Goes on Nedu’s Podcast, Claims He has A Lot To Say

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yul Edochie is ready to be the topic of discussion again as he decided to go on Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu trended on social media platforms after he revealed what some female celebrities do to make money

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has honoured the request to be on Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast, and different reactions have taken over the post

Popular actor Yul Edochie who has become a subject of public ridicule since he took a second wife has also gone on the podcast.

In a video shared on Nedu’s page, the filmmaker revealed that he has a lot to say.

Nedu became a hot topic on social media after he revealed how some female celebrities make their ‘hard-earned’ money.

The video sparked reactions on social media and as usual, Yul got dragged for constantly seeking attention.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

geraldezuruike: “Ahh! na here the podcast take finish ”

elvisesomonu: “This one Is not coming to tell us what I’d happening in the industry, because he is the one happening the happenings ”

hildamerryheart: “Na wetin him dey find since. Thankfully, e don happen.”

nwaononenyi_oraifite: “See as he don fade finish”

ellla4luv “Na this one them for Dey see yul anything to be relevant he must go ”

realvalent: “If you like carry ur whole family matter Nd drop.or use ur wife to shine as usual.”