Video: US rapper, Drake bombarded with bras on stage, begs for mercy

Drake made a live performance appearance in Detroit, USA, after a nearly five-year absence, and received a torrent with bras during the performance.

The 36-year-old Canadian rapper was showered with various objects by the crowd while he was performing on stage.

Drake was seen on camera in the now-viral video gathering the items thrown while performing. There were several bras, a shoe, and even a cap among the things thrown.

He eventually begged for the objects being thrown at him to stop, especially the various-sized bras.

“This is what I need you to do Detriot, I am so grateful. But please stop throwing bras at me,” he said in part.

Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Following Their Pregnancy Announcement

Canadian rapper, Drake has reportedly unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky following their pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna and Rocky, who started dating in 2020 after years as friends, confirmed they were expecting their first baby together on January 31, 2022, with baby bump photos of Rihanna.

Following the announcement, Drake, who has made no secret his love for Rihanna, unfollowed both Rihanna and Rocky. Drake and Rihanna were rumoured to have dated but the pair denied it.

 He has now re-followed Rocky after it made headlines that he unfollowed him. But he’s still not following Rihanna.

