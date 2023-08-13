Video: Uriel Evicted from BBNaija All Star [Video]

Uriel, a competitor on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, was eliminated after a close vote by the elimination jury.

The eviction jury included Laycon, a previous winner, Teddy A, and Diana, both ex-housemates.

Seyi was in the bottom two during the most recent eviction, however he was saved when two jury members chose Uriel for eviction.

Uriel is now the season’s second ousted housemate, following Princess, who was evicted earlier.

Concerned Nigerians commented on the post’s comment area after Uriel’s eviction was announced.

Watch The Video Below:

Seyi, however, got the lowest votes.

See some reactions below:

duchess_april: “Okay. Uriel. Thanks for participating in this game. You’re welcome back.”

ceejayhair_and_beauty: “Omo, if u have a fav, u Berra vote like anything make dem no enter that bottom 2 oh choi, this one pain me sha.”

xx.chap_: “I’m going to need this people to wrap up this jury bs now sha.”

ha_deleke: “This is stupidity abeg make big brother comot jurry ooo.”

omonor: “Even Big Brother will miss her. Person wey dey give me joy for diary room.”

aproko_2: “Pls check on Tacha. Abeg make una lee me o.”

_kur.dy: “Nah Tacha this thing go pain pass. Jury Isonu.”