Video: “Until them snap your yansh again” – BNXN comes under fire over advice to men

Afro-pop musician BNXN has come under fire for advising guys to sleep with other people’s girlfriends in a recent statement.

The singer of “Outside” posted a picture of himself relaxing in his Bentley along with some words of wisdom for males.

Men should try to have an affair with other people’s partners once a year, the quote he mentioned says.

The quote read …

“Once a year, try to dey knack somebody girlfriend” -ODG.”

Netizens have reacted …

sheer_indefatigability_ remarked: “Sad generation with sick minds… All living for social media.”

mr.odunga_ said: “Na so lyanya fuvk people wife and girlfriend he music career die.”

un_knomw04 penned: “People babe sweet die no jokes, especially when you know the person”

djmoshoodex commented: “Okay snr man”

soft_millionaire said: “And carry bad luck with Disease”

Dadboy_rizzy___ noted: “Until dem snap your yansh again”.

ke_ssy251 noted: “It’s true and it’s good for the health”

iamjerielz commented: “See as Rolex tight buju baby orobo kibo”

avalonokpe wrote: “Some people role model”

faith_ibidun stated: “Just the same way them go knack ur babe and ur wife anytime way you marry”