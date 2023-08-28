Video: “Until them snap your yansh again” – BNXN comes under fire over advice to men
Afro-pop musician BNXN has come under fire for advising guys to sleep with other people’s girlfriends in a recent statement.
The singer of “Outside” posted a picture of himself relaxing in his Bentley along with some words of wisdom for males.
Men should try to have an affair with other people’s partners once a year, the quote he mentioned says.
The quote read …
“Once a year, try to dey knack somebody girlfriend” -ODG.”
Netizens have reacted …
sheer_indefatigability_ remarked: “Sad generation with sick minds… All living for social media.”
mr.odunga_ said: “Na so lyanya fuvk people wife and girlfriend he music career die.”
un_knomw04 penned: “People babe sweet die no jokes, especially when you know the person”
djmoshoodex commented: “Okay snr man”
soft_millionaire said: “And carry bad luck with Disease”
Dadboy_rizzy___ noted: “Until dem snap your yansh again”.
ke_ssy251 noted: “It’s true and it’s good for the health”
iamjerielz commented: “See as Rolex tight buju baby orobo kibo”
avalonokpe wrote: “Some people role model”
faith_ibidun stated: “Just the same way them go knack ur babe and ur wife anytime way you marry”