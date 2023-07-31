Video: “Understanding Wives are trying oooo” – Netizens React as Video of Married Frodd Cuddling Mercy Eke and Angel Surfaced

A video of married housemate Frodd getting cuddles from Mercy Eke and Angel Smith has gone viral.

The two females joined him beneath the blanket and laid on him while lamenting about being so exhausted.

Reacting to the post, some netizens found it intriguing, others claimed that Frodd’s wife might not like it.

@yay_tunez said: “Understanding wives dey try sha 😩😩.”

@yettysuzzybakare wrote: “If he’s dull now u people will still talk let him enjoy having ladies around don’t make him a bad husband 😂🥰.”

@iam_evee_ said: “Make hin wife no go get early labour o😭😭😂😂😂because if na me vex go make me get forced labour 😭.”

@bishop_sy added: “Frodd has an understanding wife.”

Watch the video below:

Gistlover recalls that During a conversation with fellow housemates, Frodd revealed that he had no intention or plans to arrive for the show.

He said that he had checked Twitter hashtag on his name and had found netizens inferring about how he wouldn’t be on the All Stars edition because of his wife’s pregnancy.

Frodd said that he had discussed not appearing on the reality show but his wife had insisted. According to him, his wife had argued that whatever the public wants to say, it wouldn’t he their business since they understand their own home better.