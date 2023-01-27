ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Unconcern Judy Austin gets tongues wagging, shares moments with father in-law, hubby on movie set, Yul reacts

1 minute read

  • Judy Austin has taken to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself with her husband Yul Edochie, alongside her father-in-law Pete Edochie and other colleagues on the new movie set
  • Judy Austin got a lot of people talking after she disclosed a few weeks ago that she was featuring Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in her upcoming movie

She captioned her post;

“Day 4 on the production of THE GODFATHER!! It’s getting super-hot in here guys! Shooting a creatively crafted story with the LEGENDS in the game! Wait for it!!”

Reacting to her post, Yul Edochie also wrote;

“You’re not just the most creative mind, you’re very passionate about the job and a very detailed producer. ljele Odogwu!”

