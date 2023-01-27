Video: Unconcern Judy Austin gets tongues wagging, shares moments with father in-law, hubby on movie set, Yul reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Judy Austin has taken to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself with her husband Yul Edochie, alongside her father-in-law Pete Edochie and other colleagues on the new movie set

Judy Austin got a lot of people talking after she disclosed a few weeks ago that she was featuring Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in her upcoming movie

The second wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has shared photos of her husband and father-in-law, Pete Edochie on a movie set.

Judy Austin got a lot of people talking after she disclosed a few weeks ago that she was featuring Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in her upcoming movie.

Judy Austin has taken to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself with her husband Yul Edochie, alongside her father-in-law Pete Edochie and other colleagues on the new movie set.

She captioned her post;

“Day 4 on the production of THE GODFATHER!! It’s getting super-hot in here guys! Shooting a creatively crafted story with the LEGENDS in the game! Wait for it!!”

Reacting to her post, Yul Edochie also wrote;

“You’re not just the most creative mind, you’re very passionate about the job and a very detailed producer. ljele Odogwu!”