Video: “ Uncle Ned go change am for you” – Reactions as Jnr Pope exchanges sweet words with Regina

Actor, Jnr Pope Odonwodo got social media users advising him to keep off after an exchange of sweet words between him and Regina Daniels occurred on Instagram courtesy of a movie they are currently working on.

Regina Daniels recently embarked on a movie project, “SAVED” and successfully pulled some of her colleagues to work with her and progress is visibly being attained.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of her on-set moments with Jnr Pope, she wrote:

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going….. 💪 Meet Dinta my husband @jnrpope and Stella on the set of “SAVED” A REGINA Entertainment television production

Produced by @billionaireblackboss”

Taking to the comment section, Jnr Pope played along by penning a heartwarming comment also.

He wrote: “I will protect u at all cost…… it’s what true husbands do”

Jnr Pope’s comment however triggered netizens who drew his attention to Regina Daniels’ billionaire hubby.

One @chris_bona22 wrote: “You wan make Uncle Ned change am for you abi?”

skv11_____ wrote: “@jnrpope dey play make alaye catch you lol 😂”

i_am_sir_lawrence_ wrote: “@jnrpope make that man catch you 😂”

tomsmthpatrick wrote: “@jnrpope who does that😂😂”

sissoko_jnr wrote: “@jnrpope Dey play 😂”