Video: Una get fuel oh, He no even send them – Reactions as men give Wizkid hot chase after spotting him in his Lambo- [Video]

A group of young men were undeniably filled with excitement after they spotted the Grammy award winning sinbger, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid driving on the expressway.

The men focused their camera on Wizkid who seemed to be enjoying a tune playing in his car.

The video had a caption that read: “I and my friends chased Wizkid, man’s too fresh fu*kkkkk”

In reaction to the clip, social media users had different things to say.

Una get fuel oooo 👏. Wow rich kids 😂

@poshpraizz wrote: “With all that effort, what would it take to just bring the glass down and just wave I really don’t get why y’all idolize these guys”

@queenofdsun wrote: “Mesef go pursue am if I sight am.”

@lilmickndb__ wrote: “If them no be fan before them don turn fan be that.”