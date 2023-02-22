Video: Uche Ogbodo faces backlash over comment on Ned Nwoko’s N20M gift to Halima Abubakar, she reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social media users have hugely criticized Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo for her comment regarding Ned Nwoko’s N20M cash gift to veteran thespian, Halima Abubakar.

Recall that on Tuesday, 21st February, Halima Abubakar, who was excited, took to Instagram to announce the whopping sum she received from Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels while expressing profound gratitude.

Numerous netizens, Uche Ogbodo included, however, commended Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko for the kind gesture.

Unfortunately, many people criticized Uche Ogbodo for her comment. They accused her of remaining silent while Halima Abubakar was suffering.

Uche Ogbodo on her part also responded to the trolls.

One Wendymax wrote: “pls madam rest you are everywhere. What is ur problem 2face”

“you are not lying, sis, must she comment on every page??? I don’t like people who want to feel like they are friends with everyone, they are never to be trusted,” another user, Christelle, noted.

One Omooluwa commented: “abi u, get a bill to pay too. Ned won’t listen”

Firing back, Uche Ogbodo wrote: “exactly! Imagine being angry that I’m happy for my Friend Hali. Mugu! They actually want everyone to abandon Haly but not me. I stand with my people no matter what. So if unah wan kpai , make unah cross road make motor hit unah . Gbogbo rubbish.”

See the exchanges below: