Video: Uche Ogbodo Cries Out As Husband Rejects Her Food Because ‘She Denied Him On Bed’ – [Video]

Uche Ogbodo Cries Out As Husband Rejects Her Food Because 'She Denied Him On Bed'

  • Uche Ogbodo shared a video of the moment she stepped into a room where her hubby was seated to tell him that his food is ready.
  • The actress who appeared a bit confused had to ask questions and inquire about the problem before he unashamedly said that she declined when he touched her last night and his tantrum is visibly in retaliation.


Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to lament as well as express astonishment after her husband Bobby Maris rejected her food simply because she refused to get intimate with him.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared a video of the moment she stepped into a room where her hubby was seated to tell him that his food is ready.

According to her, he shunned the initial call made which caused her to come herself. However, upon being told that his food was served, Bobby Maris avowed that he wasn’t interested in the meal.

Uche Ogbodo who appeared a bit confused had to ask questions and inquire about the problem before he unashamedly said that she declined when he touched her last night and his tantrum is visibly in retaliation.

Uche Ogbodo on her part tried persuading him to come and eat but he remained unchanged and asked her to get her hands off him when she tried to touch him.

Captioning the video, the actress wrote:

“Why would a husband reject his wife’s food? @bobbymaris S3x is not enough to reject your breakfast nah.”

