Video: Uche Maduagwu Bags Multimillion-Naira Endorsement Deal, Celebrate in a Special Way

Uche Maduagwu, a controversial nollywood actor, is overjoyed after landing a multimillion-naira endorsement deal with a luxury hotel.

The social media star agreed to be an ambassador for Greatville Hotel, a luxury hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

He posted a video of himself signing the endorsement paperwork to finalize the deal as a brand ambassador.

Uche Maduagwu thanked God for finally sending him a deal after years of being rejected by firms and brands.

He captioned…

“God, this is too much, I’m the Latest Brand Ambassador for one of Nigeria’s Luxurious Hotel Brand @greatvillehotel with Mega Branches all over Lagos… The God of my CHIOM CHIOM has answered my Prayers”

Check out his post below …

