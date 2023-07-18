Video: Uche Elendu’s Birth Certificate Leaks Online After She Celebrated ’40th’ Birthday

A leaked photo of Uche Elendu’s birth certificate has proven her date of birth, only days after her 40th birthday celebration.

The actress, who just celebrated her 40th birthday and told to fans that she was 40, was faced with backlash from netizens who claimed she was more.

Soon later, a photo began circulating on social media, and a closer look revealed that it was the actress’s birth certificate.

The certificate, which was leaked on Instagram by Stella Dimokorkokus, revealed that the actress was genuine to her fans, as it said that she was born in 1983, making her 40 this year.

However, some netizens still doubted her despite seeing the certificate.

Som Rej said: “To be honest I don’t know who is saying the truth and who is lying but in this our country birth certificate cannot even proof that she’s 40 or 50yrs. Believe me I’m talking from experience. Thank you.”

Purplemoonclothing_apparel wrote: “I’m not contesting her age oooo, but this is 2500naira in Lagos, the only thing that can prove your age in Naija if ire born in the 1980s is the original hospital records or your original immunisation registration card , I mean your original BCG card, you can get this issued within 2 hours at any LG in Nig . Why do we even contest people’s age sef….. oooo wrong now😂😂.”

Vwi_re commented: “It’s only in Nigeria that it’s a crime to grow old.”

Swis_obylistic said: “Anyone can pay 1k to register this, this is not a proof that she was 40. But nothing concerned me with her aged sha.”

See the post below: