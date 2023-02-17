Video: Ubi Franklin inks names of his kids after getting bashed for tattooing Davido’s son’s name

Ubi Franklin decided to also get his kids names tattooed on his other arm.

Talent manger, Ubi Franklin has bowed to pressures as he tattoos the names of his kids on his hand after being dragged by Nigerians for tattooing Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi.

Ubi who had been very close with the late Ifeanyi had gotten a tattoo of his nickname “Popsicle’ as a tribute to his memory.

However, Nigerians ridiculed the talent manager for neglecting his own kids and tattooing that of another.

Weeks following this, Ubi Franklin decided to also get his kids names tattooed on his other arm.

Netizens have however reacted differently to this. Some aver that he’s trying to do a damage control.





