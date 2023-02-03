Video: Two years after his death 2baba makes lifetime vow to late Sound Sultan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Almost two years after his death, 2baba took to his Instagram page to remember his late friend.

Sound Sultan passed away on July 11, 2021. He died after battling ‘Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma,’ ‘Cancer of the throat.’

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2baba is remembering his late friend, Sound Sultan.

Before his death, Sound Sultan underwent chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.

Admitting to missing the singer, 2baba vowed to keep celebrating him till he joins him.

“Miss u madly A Guy. Celebrate u till I join u bro”.

This isn’t the first time, the singer is mourning Sound Sultan

Last year, while others had forgotten about the death of Sound Sultan, 2baba Idibia still bore him in mind.

The late singer had been imprinted in 2baba’s heart due to their close bond.

Remembering him, 2baba admitted how badly he misses him.

He took to social media to pay tribute to him 7 months after his death.

2baba wrote, “#GRATEFUL #Warrior. A GUY was light years ahead.

Miss u till I join u”.