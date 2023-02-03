Video: Two incidents I think about when I have to cry in movie roles – Bimbo Ademoye spills

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has narrated two striking incidents she thinks about when she need to play a movie role with crying involved.

A significant part of any dramatic actor’s job is being able to cry on cue. Every actor has their own different process, but for actress Bimbo Ademoye, she says that her tears come from inside after thinking about personal experiences she’s been through.

During a new episode of “Lilian’s Couch“, with Lily Afegbai, speaking about how she’s able to cry on camera, Bimbo Ademoye said:

“When I’m trying to cry, one thing I don’t like to do as an actor when I’m crying is: there’s this expo where you just open your eyes and then it starts to like bring out water.

It has even been scientifically proven that the tears that you cry from inside and the ones that you just open your eyes is different. Your eyes roll differently, and the redness of your eyes is different. So anytime I try to channel tears like that, I think about so many things that have brought me hurt, that I’ve not been able to handle. And it could be anything silly.

One day I was feeding my nephew – y’all know how much I love my baby, that’s my everything. I was feeding him so I, am about to cry again, so I was feeding my nephew and that boy is my best friend, he’s like my everything. So I was feeding him, he was still a baby, and I didn’t know that the food in the feeding bottle was hot. So as I gave it to him, he screamed, and he started to cry. I felt like I had betrayed him. Cuz I was supposed to protect him. He was crying like a baby you know, just tiny itsy bitsy pain, and I just saw my sister laughing. I was like what is funny? She was like you look stupid. I was literally begging him like “papa, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to”.

So those are the kinds of situations that I think about when I want to cry, because that day I felt broken. Like my god, my baby, I didn’t mean to hurt you, I’ll protect you with my life, I was talking to him like “Papa I’m so sorry, I didn’t know the food was hurt, I’m sorry, forgive me”. You know things like that.

Like one time when my dad was sick and I was sick. I was very young, I think I was in JSS 2 at the time. So he was lying down and then I heard him crying. My sister was in boarding house so it was just both of us at home.

So I heard him crying and my dad is the strongest human being I have ever met in my life. If my father tells you he has a headache, he’s dying. God forbid, but that’s, like, he doesn’t talk. So for him to cry, I was so scared. I had to tell him “don’t leave me. You cannot leave me”.

Then he started to cry too like I’m not leaving you, I’m not going anywhere, we’re here together. So situations like that, when I think about it, it just breaks me and then I channel that to become that character.”