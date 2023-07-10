Video: Twitter Critic Daniel Regha Slammed by Fashion Police over N6k Ankara-Infused Ensemble at Event

Daniel Regha, a social media critic, is criticized by Fashion Police At an event, Daniel Regha wears an N6k ensemble.

Daniel Regha, despite being well-known for giving unsolicited advice online, continues to demonstrate that no one’s opinion matters when it comes to his lifestyle choices.

The 2023 Trendupp Award show included the social media critic among the guests, and his outfit selection has people talking.

Daniel accentuated his lean frame with a pantsuit that included a colorful pair of ankara pants, a black shirt, and a grey jacket.

He complemented his outfit with a pocket square and bowtie that matched his pants.

Regha shared a video showing how he created his distinctive look, unfazed by the online mockery that his clothing choice had received.

Regha is seen in the video shopping for his black shirt at a secondhand store. He disclosed that the remaining clothing was assembled by a neighborhood tailor. According to him, the entire ensemble only cost N6,000.

Regha received a dose of his own medicine from social media users who were known for criticizing the attire of celebrities.

Check out some comments below:

mr.agugua: “Na Zimbabwe this boy suppose come from.”

iamthatemi: “If na one celebrity dress like this, he will open his dirty mouth and say rubbish.”

adefemiii6: “It’s not even sewing a bow tie with ankara for me, cos people can be creative. Who sewed this for him and called it a bow tie?”

val_eneh: “This guy should be jailed for doing this to fashion and confidently applauding his rubbish!! Mtcheeew.”

miller_mims: “I honestly thought he was in a costume for clowns till I looked closer..nawa o.”

adiaha_ekaowo: “I love it. All these fashion you people are pursuing, people had to make a fo0l of themselves for the rest to come to agreement with.”

phrankleen: “He knows the social media game and he’s playing it well. It’ll fill his pockets to the brim…. Keep talking about him.”

its_yindah: “Baba Rainbow.”

yeahmeah: “Literally looks like a clown.”

teeto__olayeni: “This guy is living in his own world.”

simplyfora: “Just needs to wear a wig and paint his nose red for the clown outfit to be complete.”