Video: “Turn around, I’m not home”- Reactions trail Davido’s harsh response to diehard fan who’s riding bicycle from Benue to Lagos to see him

Reactions have followed Davido’s angry response to a loyal diehard fan who is riding bicycle from Benue to Lagos to see him.

Mr. Emmanuel Myam, commonly known as Emmiwuks, started his journey on August 2nd, intending to see the artist in Lagos state.

Shakyum Joseph Kayode, Emmanuel’s friend, informed that today is the eighth day of the amazing Ride-a-thon, and he is currently on his way to Benin City.

He said:

“Mr Emmanuel myam (Emmiwuks) from Ukum LG Benue state, is an obsessed fan of Davido. He is doing a Ride-a-ton from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle for Davido.

“He is headed to Benin this morning and today marks the 8th day of his Ride-a-ton. Yes! Ride-a-ton not for Guinness Book of Records but for Davido.

“Let’s share til Davido sees it. We raise by lifting others. Emmi Wuks ride on brother. He started riding on Wednesday 2nd.”

While this remarkable feat is not aimed at securing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, it is solely driven by his unwavering admiration for Davido.

His determination and passion have caught the attention of many with the hope that his efforts will reach Davido’s eyes and heart.

Reacting to the feat however, Davido on his Twitter page asked the fan to turn back because he isn’t home.

“Turn Around I’m Not Home”, he wrote.

See the post below: