Video: Tunde Ednut speechless as Psquare donate a cow for his 37th birthday party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tunde Ednut, who turns 37 today, January 20th, 2023 has been receiving love and gifts from celebrities.

Hours after Cubana donated cows to him, Psquare has splashed millions on a big cow for the former singer.

Famous Nigerian blogger and former singer, Tunde Ednut has been left speechless after popular music duo, Psquare donated a big cow for his birthday party.

Tunde Ednut, who turns 37 today, January 20th, 2023 has been receiving love and gifts from celebrities.

Hours after Cubana donated cows to him, Psquare has splashed millions on a big cow for the former singer.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut who was speechless expressed gratitude for the show of love.

He revealed that he is honored with the sweet gesture.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much… If you wanna party, with Psquare and eat well tomorrow, everything free. Go to @rangorooftoplounge. Come early oo! 5pm. Thank you so much”.

Obi Cubana donates 6 big cows to fans of Tunde Ednut

Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana gifted Tunde Ednut, Six big cows.

Tunde also warned that only those with their PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would stand chances of winning his giveaways; cash and new cars.

Tunde also received the sum of N5 million and six cows from socialite Obi Cubana.

Expressing his excitement over the gifts, Tunde said,