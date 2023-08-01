Video: Tunde Ednut reacts to rumor of Davido and Chioma welcoming a baby

A well-known blogger and performer, Tunde Ednut, responded to the rumors that Davido and Chioma had given birth.

You may remember that a few days ago, following the passing of their first kid Ifeanyi, artist Davido and his wife Chioma were said to have welcomed a child.

Tunde Ednut responded to the rumors by saying that they might not be true because neither Davido nor his wife have confirmed them.

Additionally, he counseled users of social media to hold off on spreading speculations until Davido or Chioma broke the news online.

Tunde Ednut wrote;

“Atleast make una dey wait for person wey get pikin annouce say him don get born by himself or herself nau? ITK… I TOO KNOW.

The owner of thick Akamu and the owner of egg never talk say everything don cook, what makes you think you are giving the right news out? Na wva Oo!”

Endless Celebration as Davido and Chioma Reportedly Welcomes a Baby Boy

Meanwhile GISTLOVER reported on sunday that Congratulations have been flooding in for well-known Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, reportedly welcome a son.

Tatafo, a Nigerian comedian, retweeted a tweet congratulating the couple on the birth of their son.

Although Tatafo did not specify whether the couple had welcomed their second child together, she did write, “Abig congratulations to you.”

Many people sent their heartfelt wishes in response to the post, while others said the rumors were incorrect.

Remember that the couple lost their first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in November 2022, just days after he turned three.

According to reports, the toddler died after drowning in a pool.