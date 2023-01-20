Video: Tunde Ednut gives out wheelchairs to physically challenged persons to mark birthday – [VIDEO]
- Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut thanked some friends who aided him to do the distribution in Nigeria as he currently resides abroad.
Blogger, Tunde Ednut to mark his birthday today, 20th January 2023 gave out some wheelchairs to physically challenged persons.
The social media influencer took to his Instagram page with almost 5 million followers where he shared a video of the wheelchairs being distributed to individuals with walking disabilities.
He wrote:
“God bless us all and keep giving us good health in Jesus name.
Thank you to TeamTundeEdnut for always ready to help me out with anything I need to get done. I was looking for someone to help me spread the wheelchairs about, because I no dey Nigeria. I called on @ositapopcorn to help in spreading them to the key areas and he didn’t even hesistate. I am grateful to have some nice people around. Help me thank @ositapopcorn @michaelspyder
You reading this, I wish you good health and long life in Jesus name. Amen!”