Video: Tunde Ednut gives out wheelchairs to physically challenged persons to mark birthday – [VIDEO]

Blogger, Tunde Ednut to mark his birthday today, 20th January 2023 gave out some wheelchairs to physically challenged persons.

The social media influencer took to his Instagram page with almost 5 million followers where he shared a video of the wheelchairs being distributed to individuals with walking disabilities.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut thanked some friends who aided him to do the distribution in Nigeria as he currently resides abroad.

He wrote: