Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

Popular Nigerian music start turned blogger, Tunde Ednut is throwing parties in about 15 different locations across the world for his 37th birthday party today, January 20, 2023.

As it pleases him to celebrates his new age, the famous blogger had his friends kill cows and throw parties in his honor in 10 Nigerian states comprising, Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Anambra, Owerri, Delta, Ogun, Kogi, and Calabar.

Tunde Ednut further spread the birthday celebration to some cities in India, South Africa, London, Belgium, Atlanta, Russia, Ghana, and Sierra leone

For the Nigerian state’s celebration, the party is an open invitation to all however, attendees without their PVCs will not be able to win freebies like cash and new cars and will only be entitled to free meals and drinks at the party.

Obi Cubana gifted Tunde Ednut, Six big cows, while Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare fame donated one big cow, Skit maker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow.

Popular celebrity business man and Nigerian Billionaire, Obi Cubana gifted the former musician now a blogger, Six big cows, while Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare fame donated one big cow, Skitmaker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow and so many other celebrities are contributing in several ways to make the party a grand one.

Tunde also warned that only those with their PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would stand chances of winning his giveaways; cash and new cars.

Last year, Tunde Ednut made news with his birthday celebration held in different parts of the country and outside Nigeria.

The blogger threw a lavish birthday in cities like Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Benin, Kogi, Port Harcourt and Atlanta.

The former musical artiste shared videos of the event from all cities on Instagram.

It was a joyous event as fans, friends and celebrities are and danced.

Tunde also received the sum of N5 million and six cows from socialite Obi Cubana.

Expressing his excitement over the gifts, Tunde said, “Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God help me thank him oo!”