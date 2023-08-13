Video: “Tunde don dey mad” – Singer Portable slams blogger Tunde Ednut in new video

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, jokingly slams famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut.

Portable manages to throw subs at Tunde Ednut while reacting to the famous lyrics of his colleague Victony that says “Tunde don dey craze” in the hit song “Soweto” in the cruise video obtained online.

Portable, who is intrigued by the song lyrics, asks Victony whether he is genuinely directing lyrics to Tunde Ednut, adding that he would like to be on the song remix.

Portable, in the amusing video, also questions Tunde Ednut if he is insane, while advising him to keep being insane.

Urging Tunde Ednut to post the video, Portable urges the blogger to keep on making money as he refers to him as “craziness blogger” and “craziness promoter”

Fulfilling Portable interest, Tunde Ednut posted the video on his page where he told the singer never to mind Victony.

Tunde Ednut wrote; “Dont mind that VicTony.”

cashbenkid: this guy no fit normal again non way person won tell me.

sandrabenede: Make he add Tunde nor send nobody papa too.

mrtofunmi: I been no sabi say na ‘tunde don dey craze’ I no even know Wetin I dey always sing for there.

rasheedofnaija: Omo this guy needs good skincare routine o chai.. whoever is managing this guy needs to put him on seriously…. nahhh damn.

obaksolo: Portable baba nla CRAZE.