Video: Tuface reveals desire to open a church, unveils his church’s name

Tuface, a multi-award-winning Nigerian artist, has announced his intention to open a church, expressing his desire to enter the sphere of religious ministry.

The 47-year-old singer, whose actual name is Innocent Idibia, revealed his ambitions in an Instagram post in which he demonstrated his vocal skills by leading a hymn during a Christmas Carol service in a church.

Tuface made the statement on his own Instagram page, which included a video of him proudly performing a hymn, which stunned fans and followers.

In the accompanying caption, he laid out his plans, even revealing the prospective name for his envisioned church: ‘Straight to Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited’ (STHICOGNL).

“To open church just dey hungry me. (STHICOGNL). Straight To Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited”.

Reacting to the post

official_piray wrote: “Pastor 2baba”

eje_bailo_ejeh said: “Rev Fr InnoDibia

Idoma_Attire wrote, “God will direct you to build His church. Amen!”

Real Posh baby added: “The Choristers go hear am”

King Allen said: “So you can give all the girls belle”

Julietokeke1 wrote: “Bishop Innocent Idibia”