Video: Trouble as Portable catches his second wife cheating on him, leaks her private chats with lover

Throwing a shade at the woman for living a fake life, Portable avowed that a single mother can not raise up a responsible child.

  In his post, Portable lamented over how a man puts his woman in his house and yet she was double dating, whilst planning their wedding.

Controversial street singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable has caught his second wife, Keji cheating on him.

The singer took to his Instagram page to put up a cryptic post about infidelity. In his post, Portable lamented over how a man puts his woman in his house and yet she was double dating, whilst planning their wedding.

Throwing a shade at the woman for living a fake life, Portable avowed that a single mother can not raise up a responsible child.

“Man put you for house you still dey promise another man. Wahala Wahala Wahala you never ready O sare Lol Marry… You dey double date and you still dey play wedding. Oun Pa pepe iro. I respect women fear who no dey fear women. A single mother can not raise up a responsible child Alakada Fake Life”.

According to different sources and reports his second wife was having an affair.

According to words on the street, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner, who has been suspecting her, got hold of her phone and read her chats with her alleged lover.

In the chat, the mother of one professed her love for her partner as she confessed that she didn’t want to marry Portable nor wanted to keep his child, but a pastor kicked against it.

Report has it that the girl’s parents her pleading on her behalf for Portable to accept her back.

