Video: “Trolls call me transgender” – Ifu Ennada shares experiences with social media trolls

Reality TV star Ifu Ennada recently spoke with her social media followers about her experiences with online bullies.

When talking about the daily messages she receives in her inbox, she proposed that her direct messages (DM) might have a YouTube channel.

At one of their appearances at Sparks on MTV Base Africa, she made this statement alongside socialite Pretty Mike.

The actor claimed that she had received indirect SMS referring to her as “transgender,” “gay,” and a “guy that looks like women.”

According to Ifu Ennada: “I feel like my DM should have a YouTube channel or a TV show. Because I have gotten the weirdest DMs.

“Let’s even start from the trolls. I have had people call me transgender. Some even said I’m a man that looks like a woman, I’m homosexual. They’ve called me all that. I’m all woman as you can see.

Aside from that, I have also had like crazy men come to my DMs and just send me their private businesses [private parts].” she said

