Video: Toyin Lawani’s husband makes U-turn, shares loving message hours after ‘shady’ note about his marriage

Segun Wealth, the husband of famed fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani, has dedicated a sweet message to his wife, only hours after venting on social media about their marriage.

Segun Wealth came to Instagram stories a few hours ago to express his feelings, claiming that he was tired of hiding about their allegedly “perfect relationship.”

In a vulnerable moment, he questioned the reality of love, stating that he was disillusioned with the concept and that “love is a scam.”

Fans and followers of the couple, who have been closely following their marital journey, were immediately drawn to an a series of emotional messages on his Instagram stories.

Speculations and concerns about the state of their union began to circulate, resulting in a flood of supportive letters and public enquiries.

However, soon after the passionate outpouring, Segun Wealth responded with another post professing his undying love and devotion to his wife, Toyin Lawani.

He wrote;

“(Bless the waters that brought Us together)

You’re my rhythm

You influence my harmony

You are my inspiration

With you I’m blessed And ehhhhh

I’m always inspired every day and night

You are special

You’re the one that quench my thirst like water

You are the one that make me flow right

Thank you always

WATER COMING SOON!”

