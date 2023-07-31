Video: Toyin Lawani’s husband makes U-turn, shares loving message hours after ‘shady’ note about his marriage
Segun Wealth, the husband of famed fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani, has dedicated a sweet message to his wife, only hours after venting on social media about their marriage.
Segun Wealth came to Instagram stories a few hours ago to express his feelings, claiming that he was tired of hiding about their allegedly “perfect relationship.”
In a vulnerable moment, he questioned the reality of love, stating that he was disillusioned with the concept and that “love is a scam.”
Fans and followers of the couple, who have been closely following their marital journey, were immediately drawn to an a series of emotional messages on his Instagram stories.
Speculations and concerns about the state of their union began to circulate, resulting in a flood of supportive letters and public enquiries.
However, soon after the passionate outpouring, Segun Wealth responded with another post professing his undying love and devotion to his wife, Toyin Lawani.
He wrote;
“(Bless the waters that brought Us together)
You’re my rhythm
You influence my harmony
You are my inspiration
With you I’m blessed And ehhhhh
I’m always inspired every day and night
You are special
You’re the one that quench my thirst like water
You are the one that make me flow right
Thank you always
WATER COMING SOON!”
