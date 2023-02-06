Video: Toyin Abraham, Chomzy, Do2dtun, congratulate Phyna as she launches ‘ushering and event planning agency’ [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna announced her first business via her official social media platforms yesterday, 4th of February, 2023.

Her comment section has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from top stars like Toyin Abraham, and Do2dtun, as well as her fans and well-wisher who have expressed their pride in her.

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 7 (level up), Phyna has launched an ushering and event planning agency.

The 25-year-old reality tv star announced her first business via her official social media platforms yesterday, 4th of February, 2023.

Her comment section has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from top stars like Toyin Abraham, and Do2dtun, as well as her fans and well-wisher who have expressed their pride in her.

Nonetheless, Phyna made it clear that this is just the first of many to come.

“FIRST PHYNA ENTERPRISE presents a piece of our Company

FIRST PHYNA USHERING AND EVENT PLANNING AGENCY”, Phyna’s post read.

Why a lot of celebrity marriages fail – BBNaija Phyna gives her two cents

BBNaija season 8 winner, Phyna has shared her opinion on why most marriages of celebrities are unsuccessful and ends up failing.

Speaking in an interview on TVC, the reality star disclosed that the reason why most marriages of celebrities fail is that they allow fame to control their ‘heads’.

Phyna added that celebrities even when with their partners flaunt their fame and their celebrity lifestyle around them causing issues between them.