Video: Toyin Abraham bows to pressure, makes peace with Funke Akindele

The long-running, unspoken rivalry between actors Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele has finally come to an end.

There have been a variety of claims about a supposed rivalry between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, particularly in regards to their respective films’ chances of becoming the highest-grossing films at the box office.

When they both decided to premiere their films on the same day, September 10, 2021—”Ghost and the Tout Too” in theaters and “Omo Ghetto the Saga” on Netflix—it set tongues wagging.

At one point, Iyabo Ojo allegedly sponsored an internet cinema site to consistently give negative evaluations to Toyin Abraham’s films, further igniting the rivalry.

It became even more apparent when the two actors in 2022 kept bragging about how well their movies did in the Nigerian cinema box office, turning their fans and even colleagues against each other.

Funke Akindele had announced on Wednesday, December 28, 2023 that her movie, Battle on Buka street grossed over N200 million at the Nigeriain box office in 12 days.

Not to be intimidated by the feat, Toyin Abraham who released Ijakumo on December 23, on the same date also announced that her movie hit N31million in one day and N65 million in just 5 days.

Interestingly, the two women have now reconciled and exchanged pleasantries on Instagram today, August 24th, 2023. Toyin Abraham posted a photo of Funke Akindele on her Instagram story in celebration of her 46th birthday and wrote “Happy birthday aunty Funke, send cake o”.

Funke Akindele acknowledged the post by reposting it on her Instagram page and responded with “Thanks darling, you too send cake”