Video: Toyin Abraham And Husband Affirms Love for Son, Ireoluwa as He Celebrates 4th Birthday

Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, celebrate the birthday of their son, Ire, who turns four today.

The couple turned to their own Instagram pages to share stunning images of the young man rocking a well-fitted outfit.

Toyin Abraham blessed her son with unceasing prayers on his birthday, proving how much she loves him.

“Happy birthday to my son, Ìrèoluwa OkikiJesu Ajeyemi, blessed are you ọmọ mi, you will always excel in all you do. Mummy loves you always,” she wrote.

Kolawole on his end, wrote, “Happy birthday Son Ire

Dear God, I thank You for the gift of my son that you have given onto me. On this special day, I pray that You Lord would bless him with all the joys and happiness that life has to offer. I pray that You would guide him in all his endeavors, and help him to grow into the man You have created him to be. Amen.”

See the post below …https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv37LC1MPdY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==