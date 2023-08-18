Video: Tosin Silverdam undergoes liposuction surgery, shares post-surgical recovery journey

Tosin Silverdam, a controversial blogger, announces the results of his liposuction operation while posting footage of his post-surgical recovery.

The blogger announced on his profile a few days ago that he planned to get gynecomastia and liposuction surgery.

“I Might Be Going For Liposuction And Gynecomastia Surgery For My Tummy and Breast. Hopefully I Passed All The Tests And I’m Fit For It

I’ll Definitely Share My Journey With You Guys. The Surgery Will Be Done By Grandville Medical And Laser,” he wrote.

In the most recent development, Tosin Silverdam fulfills his promise to his followers by providing an update on the surgery’s success.

He highlighted the satisfaction of emerging unscathed despite the conditions that prevented him from doing so by sharing footage of himself in a state of recovery.

“Thank you Jesus, the surgery was successful. Gynecomastia and liposuction done ✅. Thanks to the wonderful @grandvillemedlaser for doing a fantastic job can’t wait to show you guys more. I’ve been planning this journey for a long time and all the struggles too,” he wrote.

In another Instagram post, Tosin added, “Kudos to all the people that go through the process, beauty is indeed a pain.”