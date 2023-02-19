Video: Tonto vs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Olakunle Churchill for denying their son access to travel overseas

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonto Dikeh has continued to drag her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill on Instagram

In a post shared on her Instastories, Tonto accused Churchill of stealing their son, King Andre’s “important document” thereby preventing him from visiting his birth country, U.S., while he takes his newborn overseas. She vowed that over her dead body will she allow Churchill “win”

In her comment section, she stated that she has already filed for sole custody of their son in the US







Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh isn’t one who backed down easily from a fight.

The controversial actress has continued to drag her ex-husband and father of her son, Olakunle Churchill.

This time around, she slammed him for denying their son access to travel overseas because he is in possession of one of King Andre’s important document for traveling. Yet, his second son, who he shares with wife, Rosy Meurer can travel overseas.

She also dragged him for lying about running many businesses, yet can’t mention particular verifiable business he is doing not does he have a office or business track record.

Tonto Dikeh vowed that it would be over her dead body before she would allow him win over her.

“You claimed to run many businesses, a software engineer handling LAPTOPS, yet can’t mention ONE particular verifiable business, NO OFFICE TO SHOW FOR IT, NO BUSINESS TRACK RECORDS.

You stole my son important document off me, denying access to his birth country, making people below he can’t travel, cause I can’t afford it, while you carry you new born overseas?

It will be over my Dead body that I let you win.

Anyway, He who fails to be RESPONSIBLE should be ready to face the consequences of his irresponsibility alone cos no one will be held responsible for his responsibility.

Signing out from vawulence until I hear pim from you again”.