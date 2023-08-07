ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Tonto serves a living God” – Reactions as marriage of Churchill Olakunle and Rosy reportedly hits the rock

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 34 mins ago
0 323 Less than a minute

"You are what every man should aspire to be”-Rosy Meurer eulogizes Churchill after Tonto Dikeh threw shades at him

Churchill Olakunle, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, and Rosy’s union is reportedly on the rocks, according to reports.

Infidelity and physical violence are said to have caused Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage to fail, according to a message shared on the Gistlover group.

The matter has reportedly been kept off social media while the family attempts to find a solution, claims the anonymous blogger. According to reports, Churchill doesn’t sleep at home very often and hits his wife Rosy whenever he feels like it.

According to reports, Churchill hits his wife over his new side chic, which led Rosy to decide to leave their marital home.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 34 mins ago
0 323 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions as Regina Daniels steps out in a lovely dress

2 hours ago

Reactions as Biodun Okeowo shares lovely photos

2 hours ago

Fans gush over Adorable photos of BBNaija’s Doyin

2 hours ago

I Was Surprised That Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha And Tonto Dikeh Left Their Husbands– Actor Pete Edochie

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button